Reforms will continue during Modi 3.0: Jitendra Singh

Last ten years have witnessed a series of revolutionary governance reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and these will continue during his third term, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

He was assuming the charge of his department for a third consecutive term at the North Block here.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who was reelected to the Lok Sabha from Udhampur Constituency, thanked PM Modi for reposing faith in him once again and giving him this responsibility.

Addressing the media after taking charge, he highlighted the achievements of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and said that governance reforms in the last 10 years under the guidance of PM Modi were path breaking and inspired by the spirit of ”Minimum Government and Maximum Governance”, increasing citizen centricity to bring ease of living to every citizen.

Advertisement

He also spoke about reforms such as pensions for widowed and divorced daughters, reforms in rules and regulations in the working of various government departments, discarding the interview process for selection, providing level playing field to aspirants from remote areas and doing away with age-old rules and regulations.

Dr Jitendra Singh added that administrative reforms and the landmark Karmayogi Mission are some of the revolutionary reforms made during the last two terms of the Modi government