Refer Waqf Bill to Standing Committee of Parliament: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged the BJP government not to rush the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill and instead refer it to the Standing Committee of Parliament.

In a couple of tweets on the social platform X on Thursday, Mayawati wrote, “The forceful interference by the central and UP governments in matters related to mosques, madrassas, waqfs, etc., and the excessive interest in religious affairs such as temples and monasteries, is contrary to the Constitution and its principle of secularism. Is such narrow and selfish politics necessary? The government should adhere to the national religion.”

She further said, “Under the guise of temple-mosque issues, caste, religion, and communal frenzy, Congress, BJP, and others did a lot of politics and reaped electoral benefits. However, now is the time to focus on addressing issues like reservation, poverty, unemployment, inflation, and backwardness to truly demonstrate patriotism.”

She said in view of the doubts, apprehensions, and objections that have come to light regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill presented in Parliament on Thursday, it would be appropriate to refer the Bill to the Standing Committee of Parliament for better consideration. It would be better if the government does not act hastily on such sensitive issues, she added.