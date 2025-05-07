Red alert in UP after Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh Police has sounded red alert following Army’s Operation Sindoor against terrorists camp in PoK on late Tuesday night.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar in a tweet on Wednesday said,”A red alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh after accurate action taken by the Indian Army under Operationsindur on the terrorists’ bases”.

Advertisement

He further said ,” All field units of UP Police have been instructed to coordinate with defence units and strengthen the security of important establishments. ”

Advertisement

Meanwhile , politicians gave fully supported the Indian army on their action and have given brief comment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just commented,” Jai Hind!. Jai Hind’s army!”. BSP chief Mayawati in her one liner comment said,” The ‘Operation Sindoor’ action of the Indian Army to demolish 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan is appreciated and glorifying”.

However , Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav just comment in 2 words,” Parakramo Vijayate! .”