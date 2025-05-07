Red alert in UP after Operation Sindoor

UP to purchase 1,500 MW power from private firm under 25-year DBFOO model to boost energy self-reliance
Awarded to the lowest bidder at Rs 5.38 per unit, the deal is expected to save UPPCL around Rs 2,958 crore.
Uttar Pradesh Police has sounded red alert following Army’s Operation Sindoor against terrorists camp in PoK on late Tuesday night.
Uttar Pradesh Police has sounded red alert following Army’s Operation Sindoor against terrorists camp in PoK on late Tuesday night.
UP DGP Prashant Kumar in a tweet on Wednesday said,”A red alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh after accurate action taken by the Indian Army under Operationsindur on the terrorists’ bases”.
Advertisement
He further said ,” All field units of UP Police have been instructed to coordinate with defence units and strengthen the security of important establishments. ”
Advertisement
Meanwhile , politicians gave fully supported the Indian army on their action and have given brief comment.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just commented,” Jai Hind!. Jai Hind’s army!”. BSP chief Mayawati in her one liner comment said,” The ‘Operation Sindoor’ action of the Indian Army to demolish 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan is appreciated and glorifying”.
However , Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav just comment in 2 words,” Parakramo Vijayate! .”
Advertisement