Record seizures, enhanced surveillance mark run-up to inducement-free Delhi polls

With the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025 fast approaching, the city’s electoral authorities have ramped up efforts to ensure a fair, transparent, and inducement-free process. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has implemented strict measures to curb electoral malpractices.

A statement from the CEO’s spokesperson claimed that the enforcement agencies have seen a remarkable rise in the seizure of illegal inducements compared to the 2020 elections. Cash seizures alone have surged by an astounding 202 percent, reaching Rs 38.64 crore this year, compared to Rs 12.80 crore during the previous elections. Similarly, narcotics seizures have skyrocketed by a staggering 1017 percent, totalling Rs 88.4 crore, compared to Rs 7.91 crore in 2020.

Advertisement

The rise in bullion seizures has also been significant, with a 139 percent increase this year, totalling Rs 80.78 crore, up from Rs 33.86 crore in 2020. Additionally, liquor seizures have seen a 69 percent rise, with Rs 4.93 crore worth of alcohol being intercepted this year, compared to Rs 2.91 crore in 2020. Furthermore, miscellaneous freebies seized have risen by 155 percent, amounting to Rs 5.52 crore this time, up from Rs 2.16 crore in 2020.

Advertisement

Furthermore, a three-fold increase in surveillance teams has been implemented, with 636 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and 630 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) actively monitoring election activities. In addition, the Delhi Police, Income Tax, Narcotics, and Excise departments, along with agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, DRI, CGST, and RPF, have all been brought on board for stricter vigilance.

To further strengthen the election process, technology has played a crucial role. The cVIGIL App, which allows citizens to report election violations in real time, and the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS), which digitises intercepted materials for better tracking and accountability, are vital tools in ensuring transparency, the statement read. The authorities have already registered 2,703 FIRs, surpassing the total number of FIRs (2,067) recorded during the entire 2020 elections.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has called on voters to reject inducements and engage in the electoral process with integrity. He urged the public to report any violations through the cVIGIL App or the 24×7 Election Helpline. Control rooms have been set up at the office of all District Election Officers (DEOs) and the CEO, and their contact details have been widely circulated for public use.