Record Rs 98,107 crore GST collection in UP in 2021–22

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced here on Friday that GST/VAT collection is continuously increasing in the state due to collective efforts.

Yogi Adityanath said, “Revenue collection of Rs 98,107 crore was done in the year 2021-22, which has increased to Rs 1,07,406 crore in 2022-23. GST collection of more than Rs 37,000 crore has been done in the current financial year.”

He said this record revenue collection confirms the efforts made so far in the right direction. Planned efforts should be made in mission mode with the target of collecting Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the year 2022-23, CM said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the state tax department in a high-level meeting here.

He said the efforts made by the State Tax Department to increase the dealer base have yielded good results. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of traders registered under the GST in the country. The efforts being made to raise awareness of GST registration are having positive effects.

“In the year 2022-23, around 3.43 lakh new registrations were done, while in the year 2023-24, one lakh new registrations have been done from April to July. Efforts to increase the registration base should be continued,” he said.

The chief minister said filing GST returns is the duty of every businessman/trader. It is encouraging that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in filing returns. More than 95 per cent of returns have been filed as a result of regular review of turnover of nonfilers after the return filing due date.