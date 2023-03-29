Record number of tourists visiting Kashmir: J&K LG

Jammu, 29 March. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said an unprecedented number of 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir last year as the law and order situation has improved appreciably.

Speaking on the J&K Budget in a media interaction here, Sinha said the year saw 14.64 per cent economic growth and tax revenue shot up to 31 per cent. Investment proposals worth Rs 70,000 crore have been received for industrial development.

Late at night people are enjoying Shikara rides on Dal Lake. They are having dinner at restaurants and hotels. Cinemas are running smoothly. Night bus services have started in Kashmir. “I think this has started after 30 years. Schools and colleges and universities are running smoothly. Shops remain open,” he said.

On the Rs 1.18-lakh crore budget approved for Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said it is the third time that Jammu and Kashmir’s budget has exceeded Rs one lakh crore to ensure development. This budget will give a fillip to the development journey.

“We are trying to fulfil the dream of new Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years,” the LG said.

He said the Rs 1,18,500 crore budget will fulfil dreams of all. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from the core of my heart for this budget. I am indebted to the Union home minister too”.

He said the unemployment rate in J&K is marginally reduced. “25,450 selections for various posts have been made, including 2,436 selections of J&K Bank Limited. Around 2,02,749 youth have been covered under various self-employment schemes and the target is to cover 2,37,000 by the end of current year. Next year, around three lakh will be covered under all the self-employment schemes,” he said.

The L-G said a holistic agriculture development plan is being rolled out, with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of Rs.5,012 crore over a period of next five years. “It will create additional job opportunities to 2,87,910 people in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors; 18,861 new business enterprises will be created over the period of next five years,” he said.

Sinha said Rs.400 crore are being provided for the construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Migrant employees. “Further 1984 transit accommodations will be completed in 2023-24,” he added.

He said the remaining posts of 355 out of 6,000 posts under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants will be filled. “Cash assistance and food grains for Kashmiri and Jammu Migrants will continue for which Rs.393 crore have been allocated,” he added.