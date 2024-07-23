Record high electricity demand met in Punjab on July 21: Harbhajan Singh ETO

Punjab’s Electricity and Public Works Minister, S. Harbhajan Singh ETO, on Tuesday announced that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) successfully met a record high electricity demand of 3666 lakh units in a single day on July 21, despite it being a Sunday.

Maximum electricity was also supplied for agriculture. Previously, the highest demand of 3563 lakh units was met on June 26, 2024. Last year, the highest electricity demand of 3427 lakh units was met on September 9, 2023, and 3425 lakh units on June 23, 2023.

The Minister said that despite the monsoon season, there has been a significant increase in electricity demand in the state due to humid conditions and less rainfall. This increase has been observed in domestic consumption, irrigation for paddy crops, and industrial use.

Advertisement

The Minister further stated that on July 16 this year, PSPCL had supplied 3626 lakh units in a single day, which was a record at that time. Now, this record has been broken on July 21.

He added that the peak demand of 15842 MW met on July 21 is also close to this year’s highest electricity demand of 16058 MW, which was met on June 29.

The Electricity Minister said that this achievement is the result of strategic planning and efficient resource management. He explained that all available resources within and outside the state were fully utilized to ensure stable and reliable power supply.

He said that PSPCL has met this increased demand without any interruptions. He added that this success is the result of the hard work and dedication of our employees.

The Electricity Minister assured that under the leadership of Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab government is committed to ensuring continuous and quality electricity supply in the state.