Union Budget completely neglected Punjab, particularly its border areas: Minister

Punjab Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has expressed deep disappointment over the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, citing its complete neglect of Punjab, particularly its border areas.

“The Union Budget has failed to address the critical needs of Punjab, especially its border districts, which require special attention and support,” said Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, adding that as a border state, Punjab faces unique challenges that demand tailored solutions, but the budget has overlooked these concerns entirely.

Minister ETO emphasized that the budget’s silence on Punjab’s demands is a clear indication of the BJP led Union government’s lack of commitment to the state’s development. “Punjab has been consistently raising its concerns and demands, but the central government has chosen to ignore them,” he said.

The Minister reiterated that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is committed to the state’s development and will continue to fight for its rightful demands. “We will not let the Union government’s neglect deter us from our mission to build a prosperous and developed Punjab,” he said.