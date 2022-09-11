Record development in past five years in Himachal: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday dedicated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 148.68 crore in Sulah assembly constituency in Kangra district.

While addressing a public gathering at Dehan ground of Sulah assembly on the occasion of ‘Labharthi Samwad’ programme, Chief Minister Thakur said that the present government would retain power on the basis of record developmental works done during its five years term.

He said that despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic, the state had progressed in all developmental sectors and ensured the welfare of all sections of society.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of a primary health centre at Bhattu so that the people of this area could be facilitated. He also announced the upgradation of veterinary dispensaries at Sanhoon and Nanaun to veterinary hospitals.

The government high school Bhairghatta would be upgraded as senior secondary school and commerce classes are started in senior secondary school Pudwa, he added.

On the demand of opening the circle office of the electricity board and sub-judge court, the Chief Minister said: “This requires certain formalities and feasibility reports. If justification is fulfilled, the opening of the circle office and court would be considered.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 37.55 crore lift drinking water supply scheme Kangehad to Thambu, Rs 1.52 crore drinking water supply scheme for Gram Panchayat Rouda constructed under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 4.66 crore lift water supply scheme for Gram Panchayat Bhoura and Thandol, Rs 2.87 crore water supply scheme for Buhla Mainjha, Gadred Ghadela Kalan and Falwar villages and Rs 96 lakh water supply scheme Patwag Linjhan.

He also inaugurated Jal Shakti Vibhag Circle office Bhawarna. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for five developmental projects to be completed with an outlay of Rs 101.12 crore for Sulah assembly segment.

These included Rs 16.80 crore double lane bridge over Neugal Khud on Bannerghatta-Duhak road, Rs 10.07 crore lift water supply scheme for Kona Pihadi, Duhak Dhaniyara, Bhedi Paprola, Dali Bhalunder and Lahdu Sadda villages under Palampur tehsil, Rs 4.25 crore flow irrigation scheme Bada Beas.

He also performed the foundation laying ceremony of Pharmacy College Sulah to be constructed at a cost of Rs 70 crore and ITI building at Kouna.