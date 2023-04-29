Record 1.20 crore applications for Laadli Behna scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a record 1.20 crore applications from women across the state have already been received in such a short duration for the ambitious ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ even as two days still remain for applying, before the publishing of the list of beneficiaries on May 1.

Chouhan asserted today that changing the lives of women for the better is his first priority. Saying that sisters do not have any religion or caste, Chouhan said that the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana,’ which is very close to his heart, would prove to be a social revolution.

Reviewing the progress of the scheme with senior officials, the CM passed strict directives that stringent action would be taken against any employee found doing any irregularity in the process of the scheme. Chouhan said the works of registration, e-KYC and list preparation should be done honestly by filling the application in the scheme.

The CM said that earlier in the scheme, complaints were being received about the demand of money by the employees of kiosks for the work of e-KYC. However, after strict action taken by the district administration authorities, now such complaints have stopped, said the CM.

Chouhan told officials to ensure that after the registration process, the employees concerned must check all details honestly so that fake objections are not registered.

The meeting was told that in order to prevent fake complaints, arrangements have been made by the Women and Child Development Department. In this regard, it has been made mandatory for the complainants to give their names and mobile numbers.