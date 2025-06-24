Govt launches portal for Electric Passenger Car manufacturing scheme, invites applications

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) launched the application portal for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), inviting proposals from eligible companies aiming to invest in India’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem.

The application window will be open from June 24, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. and will close on October 21, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Applications can be submitted through the dedicated portal: spmepci.heavyindustries.gov.in.

The scheme, originally notified on March 15, 2024, is part of the government’s broader push to promote clean mobility and make India a global hub for EV manufacturing.

Speaking at the launch, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a self-reliant, clean, and innovation-driven economy.

“This marks a defining moment in India’s journey towards future-ready mobility. The scheme opens doors for global EV manufacturers to invest in India and supports our Net Zero goals for 2070,” the minister said.

Under the scheme, approved applicants will be permitted to import electric four-wheelers (e-4Ws) as Completely Built Units (CBUs) at a concessional customs duty rate of 15 per cent, provided the CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) value is at least USD 35,000.

This concession will be valid for a period of five years from the date of approval.

To qualify, applicants must commit to a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore and adhere to domestic value addition (DVA) targets aimed at strengthening local supply chains and manufacturing capacities.

The scheme is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment, generate employment, and further India’s goal of becoming a global manufacturing leader under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.