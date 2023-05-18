REC registers highest ever quarterly and yearly profit

The Board of Directors of REC Limited on Thursday approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.

REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India. It provides financial assistance to complete the power sector value chain; for various types of projects including generation, transmission, distribution and renewable energy.

Owing to the improved asset quality and resolution of stressed assets, REC recorded the highest ever quarterly and yearly profit at Rs 3,001 crore and Rs 11,055 crore respectively. As a result, the Earnings Per Share for the year ended March 31, 2023 stands at Rs 41.86 per share as against Rs 38.02 per share as of March 31, 2022. The return on net-worth during the year was 20.23 per cent.

Aided by growth in profits, the net worth has grown to Rs 57,680 crore as on March 31, 2023, an increase of 13 per cent YoY. The loan book has maintained its growth trajectory and has increased by 13 per cent to Rs 4.35 lakh crore as against Rs 3.85 lakh crore as on March 31, 2022.