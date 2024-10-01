Rebel LDF MLA releases his complaint against Kerala CM’s Political Secretary

Rebel LDF MLA PV Anvar on Tuesday released his complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Political Secretary P Sasi through his Facebook page.

Anvar has raised serious allegations against P Sasi in his complaint submitted to CPI-M’s state secretary MV Govindan. He accused Sasi of embezzling the gold smuggled via Kozhikode International Airport with the help of the police.

Anvar has further accused P Sasi of misconduct, alleging that he collected phone numbers of women who visited the Chief Minister’s office and misbehaved with them over the phone.

In his nine-page complaint, Anvar also detailed several instances where he had negative encounters with the police.

He also explains how a senior police officer persuaded the solar case complainant to request a CBI probe and ultimately settled the case in favour of the accused.

Anvar also questioned P Sasi’s failure to take action against the police officers who tarnished the CPI-M’s reputation by falsely implicating party workers in the Ashram arson case.

Anvar also alleged that Sasi used to receive crores of rupees acting as a middleman in the disputes between big businessmen in the state.

Anvar further alleged that opposition leader VD Satheesan received Rs 150 crore from multinational companies to derail the K-Rail project.

In his complaint to Govindan, the rebel LDF MLA stated that keeping Sasi in the position of the Chief Minister’s political secretary would tarnish both the party’s and the Chief Minister’s reputation.