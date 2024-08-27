Ready to make any sacrifice for BSP movement: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said she is ready to make any sacrifice for the Dalit movement.

“The movement of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for self-respect and dignity (self-esteem) of Bahujans is now advancing and being so strong that even faced with various tactics like cajolery, inducement, coercion and divisiveness of its adversaries cannot misled from its goal and struggle or be divided,” she said.

She was addressing the party leaders and workers after being re-elected BSP President for another 5 years terms here on Tuesday.

She said,’ despite electoral reverses, BSP is not disappointed. It is stoutly pursuing the goal and welfare principle of “Bahujan Hitaye and Bahujan Sukhaye” (progress and prosperity of all majority masses) on the strength of the Bahujan Samaj of all the exploited, oppressed poor and toiling masses and is relentlessly continuing to wage its struggle with the hope that one day this struggle will certainly bear fruit in the favour of Bahujans i.e. majority of the masses’.

The BSP supremo said like anti-Congressism in the past the politics of the country has now become entangled in anti-BJPism whereas both these parties and their alliances are neither true well-wishers of Bahujans, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, Muslims and other religious minorities nor can they ever be so because their thinking about Bahujans, of some overtly and of others covertly, is narrow, casteist, communal, full of animus and disdain which is not at all in accordance with the real objective of the pious constitution of the country.

She said that the indifferent attitude of the Central Government towards tremendous price rise, poverty, unemployment and turmoil and lack of peace prevalent everywhere because of failure of governance, it is clear that the condition in the country is not going to improve soon. ‘ Their model of development and governance has mostly proved to be opposed to the poor, workers, farmers and Bahujans. Expecting any particular good from the Congress would continue to be a mirage in a desert too,’ she claimed.

Ms Mayawati , taking note of the latest political situation in Uttar Pradesh on this occasion, said further that because of this election result of Lok Sabha not being one sided in favour of any particular party, it creates new possibilities and in such a case BSP have to continue efforts to secure better result in the future by expanding the mass base on the basis of cadre.

‘”It is not only necessary to unite Bahujans but it is strictly required to keep them continuously aligned with the party and its movement, no lack of effort and selfishness should come in its way,” she stressed.

Referring in this regard to general elections of legislative assemblies in particularly Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi to be held soon, she said that the party has to contest the election in these states with full strength and determination.

‘BSP has to contest these elections particularly against both the BJP and the Congress and has to advance first by emerging as a balance of power” she said.

She called upon party people in all the states that they should apply themselves with their heart and soul in their respective state in the interest of the BSP movement and Bahujan pride because a true friend of aspirations of particularly crores of the poor, workers, small farmers, traders and the people of other toiling societies in the country as also of Dalits, Adivasis, other backwards and religious minorities is none but the BSP, election symbol which is Elephant.