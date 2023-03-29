Ahead of the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly elections schedule, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the BJP is ready for the polls and confident of returning to power with a huge majority.

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the elections today at 11.30 am in the national capital. “The party and the government are absolutely ready for the elections. Preparations are already underway. We are just waiting for the ECI to announce the dates. We are sure to come back to power with a huge majority,” Bommai told ANI