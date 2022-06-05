Rave party busted in Kullu, cocaine, hashish recovered

Himachal Pradesh Police, on Saturday night, busted a rave party in the forest near Pulga in Manikaran area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh where cocaine, hashish and other drugs were being served to the youth.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said around 70-80 youth were present in the party where drugs were being served.

Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid and found 70-80 boys and girls partying with loud music playing in the forest near Pulga in Manikaran area of Kullu.

The participants were frisked by cops and cocaine, MDMA, hashish and ganja were recovered from the possession of two persons who were allegedly supplying these drugs to the youth. The duo has been booked by cops and further investigations in the matter are on, he told The Statesman.

As the party was being held in the forest area, the forest department has seized sound systems being used in the party and the organiser of the party has also been booked in the case.

It is worth mentioning here that this is the second such rave party to have been busted by the cops in the last one week. On 31 May, the cops had busted one such party and recovered cocaine and hashish from a resident of Andhra Pradesh.