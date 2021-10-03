Rave party bust: NCB probes megastar SRK’s son

In a shocking development, Aryan Khan — the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan — is among the youngsters being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which bust a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner on Saturday.

A leaked video clip of a bewildered Aryan Khan sitting with a few others in the NCB office, was flashed by some local TV channels, with the likelihood of more prominent names emerging.

An NCB official said that Aryan is among several others who are likely to be questioned in connection with the alleged party that they attended aboard the luxury ship on a Mumbai-Goa cruise.

In the first of its kind operation on a cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the raid party being held on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and detained around eight persons including Aryan Khan.

The action — which shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds — started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway, with the possibility of some high-profile arrests.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who led the raid on the ship along with a team of officials, declined to comment on the developments as the investigations are underway.

The operation followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The participation for the party was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person.

To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the cruise ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.

A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.