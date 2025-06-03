‘Rationalization Commission’ submits 18 reports to Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was presented with the first set of 18 reports by Rajan Gupta, IAS (Retd), Chairman of the Rationalization Commission, Haryana, during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

While accepting the reports submitted by the commission, Chief Minister Saini directed the Chief Secretary and other officers present to initiate immediate steps for the implementation of the reports.

The Chief Minister emphasized that five departments should be taken up on a pilot basis for time-bound implementation. These departments include Haryana Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Mines and Geology, Horticulture, and Urban Local Bodies.

The reports submitted by the commission include 16 department-specific reports and two general reports. The 16 reports cover all engineering departments, as well as Transport, Urban Local Bodies, Agriculture, Higher Education, and others.

Rajan Gupta informed the Chief Minister that another set of 5 reports is nearly complete and will be submitted within a few days. The exercise in respect of another 23 departments is at an advanced stage.

With the exception of two or three departments, the number of posts is expected to increase significantly in almost all other departments. According to data available on the State Government’s Human Resource Management System (HRMS), the commission has recommended creating 1,05,832 posts against the existing 1,04,980 posts in the said 21 departments.

Gupta apprised the Chief Minister that the reports aim to improve departmental efficiency by fully empowering the lowest levels of the departments that primarily interact with the public to be more responsive and accountable.

The commission has restructured all departments, from the lowest-level offices up to the office of the head of the department. It has recommended appropriate manpower, including IT and other technical staff, tailored to the requirements of each office level based on the nature of their duties.

Additionally, the reports include provisions for spare capacity at each level to ensure departments can manage additional workloads effectively. Emphasis has also been placed on appointing suitable IT personnel at every level to facilitate the extensive use of modern technological tools.

The Haryana Government constituted the Rationalization Commission in 2023 to recommend restructuring of various government departments and their Boards and Corporations, with the objective of making these entities more efficient, transparent, and responsive to public needs.

Additionally, the commission was tasked with suggesting the introduction of modern management systems to improve departmental efficiency and enhance accountability at all levels of officers and officials.