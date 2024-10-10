Ratan Naval Tata: A timeline of the businessman and philanthropist

As the visionary Indian businessman and philanthropist passed away, a day-long public viewing was held on Thursday at the NCPA lawns.

People from all walks of life paid tribute, and the mortal remains of Ratan Tata were taken to the Worli Crematorium, where Parsi rituals were performed.

Here is a timeline of the life journey of the titan who marked revolutionary years in the Indian business landscape.

1937: Ratan Tata was born on December 28 in Mumbai to Naval Tata and Sooni Commissariat.

1955: Ratan left for Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, to study architecture and engineering.

1962: He joined the Tata Group as an assistant in Tata Industries after earning a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture. He further underwent training at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company.

1963: He moved to Tata Iron and Steel Company for a training programme.

1965: Appointed technical officer in Tisco’s engineering division.

1969: Worked as the Tata Group’s resident representative in Australia.

1970: Joined Tata Consultancy Services for a brief stint on his return to India.

1974: Joined the board of Tata Sons as a director.

1975: Completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

1981: Appointed Chairman of Tata Industries.

1986-1989: Served as Chairman of Air India.

1991: Ratan Tata took over as Chairman of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.

2000: From 2000 onwards, under Ratan Tata’s leadership, Tata Group acquired several international brands, including Tetley, Corus, Jaguar Land Rover, General Chemical Industrial Products, and Daewoo.

2008: A game-changing year in the Indian car industry as Ratan Tata launched “Tata Nano” to cater to the aspirations of the rising middle class. He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

2012: Ratan Tata stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons, and Cyrus Mistry was appointed as his successor.

2016: Cyrus Mistry was sacked, and Ratan Tata was made interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017.

2017: Tata Sons named N Chandrasekaran as Chairman.

October 2024: The philanthropist breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.