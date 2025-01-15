Rare melanistic tiger falls prey to poachers’ bullets in Odisha, four arrested

In the first instance of killing of a rare melanistic tiger, the Odisha Forest authorities, on Wednesday, arrested four wildlife offenders and seized the skin of a slain big cat in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

It’s pertinent to note here that Similipal Tiger Reserve is the lone home for melanistic tigers in the wild in the world. As per the last All India Tiger Estimation Report published by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), melanistic tigers have been found in the wild only in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The seized skin was that of a juvenile melanistic tiger. Bails of the tiger were also recovered from the possession of the accused during a raid by the special enforcement wing of Similipal South Wildlife Division.

The killing of the tiger has raised concerns over the safety of big cats in Odisha at a time when the state has set in motion the move to set up World’s first melanistic tiger safari in close vicinity of Similipal Tiger Reserve in the Mayurbhanj district .

Aware of spurt in poaching activities, the Tiger Reserve authorities have stepped up vigil to ensure the safety of big cats with Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras. Currently, more than 800 security personnel along with ex-army personnel are deployed and 100 AI cameras are installed in vulnerable locations of Similipal Tiger Reserve.