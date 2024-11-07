Rare Great Bittern sighted in Kashmir’s Wular Lake

In a remarkable development for bird enthusiasts and conservationists, the elusive Great Bittern (Botaurus stellaris) has been sighted for the first time in the Kashmir Valley at the renowned Wular Lake, an official said on Thursday.

This significant event not only highlights the ecological importance of the region but also bolsters ongoing efforts to preserve its rich biodiversity.

As migratory birds return to their seasonal habitats, Wular Lake has once again proven to be a vital refuge for avian species.

The arrival of the Great Bittern, renowned for its distinctive booming call and cryptic plumage, marks an extraordinary occasion for ornithologists and nature lovers.

Its presence in the valley underscores the significance of wetland conservation in sustaining diverse bird populations.

The bird was sighted on 3 November 2024 by Showkat Ahmed, an official of the Wular Conservation & Management Authority (WUCMA) and an enthusiastic birdwatcher.

“The sighting of the Great Bittern at Wular Lake is a testament to the ecological health of our wetlands,” stated Owais Farooq Mir, Coordinator of WUCMA.

“This rare bird’s visit encourages us to continue our conservation efforts and raises awareness about the importance of protecting these vital ecosystems”, he further said.

Wular Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia, serves as a crucial habitat for numerous migratory birds each year. The arrival of the Great Bittern adds to the lake’s already impressive roster of avifauna, which includes various species of ducks, herons, and other migratory birds that grace the region during the winter months.

Birdwatchers and researchers are encouraged to visit Wular Lake to witness this remarkable event and participate in the ongoing conservation initiatives. The sighting of the Great Bittern not only fosters excitement within the community but also serves as a reminder of the need for collective action to protect our natural heritage.