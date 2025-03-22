Ranchi Bandh Disrupts Capital, Tribal Groups Demand Action

The Ranchi Bandh called on Friday in protest against the Sirmatoli Flyover ramp had a noticeable impact across the capital, disrupting normal life and bringing parts of the city to a standstill.

Organized by tribal groups opposing the flyover’s alleged encroachment on the sanctity of a Sarna religious site, the shutdown witnessed road blockades, protests, and sporadic attempts to enforce compliance.

From the early hours, demonstrators took to the streets, obstructing key intersections, including Kanke Chowk, Tilta Overbridge, Lowadih, Kokar Chowk, Kanta Toli, and Pisca Mor. Long queues of vehicles stretched across major roads, leaving commuters stranded.

At Kokar Chowk and Lowadih, protesters burned tires in a show of defiance, while some attempts were made to forcibly shut down commercial establishments. However, swift administrative intervention ensured that tensions did not escalate beyond control.

The bandh’s impact extended to educational institutions, with several schools postponing scheduled parent-teacher meetings. However, CBSE and ICSE board examinations remained unaffected. Public transportation services were also severely curtailed, compelling many to undertake long walks as autos and buses remained off the roads.

Tribal leaders spearheading the agitation reiterated their opposition to the flyover ramp, calling it an infringement upon the religious sanctity of the Sarna site. They demanded its removal, cautioning that failure to do so would result in legal proceedings against the government.

More than 40 tribal organizations and Sarna committees backed the protest, lending it considerable momentum.

In anticipation of potential unrest, the administration deployed over 1,000 police personnel across the city. Senior officials, including DSP Amar Pandey and Ratu Police Station in-charge Ram Narayan Singh, remained on high alert, closely monitoring the situation. Authorities issued a firm warning against any coercive shutdown of businesses or attempts to disrupt public order.

Meanwhile, discussions between the district administration and tribal representatives are underway in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution.

While the bandh significantly impacted normal life, a semblance of normalcy began returning by evening as vehicular movement resumed in certain areas. The administration continues to maintain a vigilant watch to prevent further disruptions and ensure order across the city.