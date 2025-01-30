Ramesh Chennithala urges Kerala govt to withdraw approval for Palakkad brewery

Senior Congress leader and former home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded that the Kerala government should withdraw its approval to the proposed brewery and distillery in Elappully grama panchayat in Palakkad , alleging massive corruption in the project.

Speaking to media persons in Alappuzha on Thursday, he said the government had granted permission to Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to set up the brewery without taking any of the stakeholders into confidence. He said the government has given permission to the company that was embroiled in the Delhi liquor policy scam to establish the brewery without informing any departments and taking coalition partners into confidence.

“During the E K Nayanar government, permission for a brewery was granted only after following due procedures. Applications were invited by advertising. A shortlist was prepared and selection was made based on the list.However, this time, the liquor policy was amended to facilitate the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said only Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and excise minister M B Rajesh knew about the decision to grant permission to the brewery at Elappully in Palakkad.

He alleged that the decision was made without consulting the concerned government departments. “There were several mysterious deals behind the allocation of the brewery plant,” he added.

He alleged that the state government altered the liquor policy to benefit Oasis Commercial Private Limited, which had purchased land in the area before the policy change.”How did the company know in advance that the liquor policy would be amended,” he asked.