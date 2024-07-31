Ramen Deka sworn in as the 10th Governor of Chhattisgarh during a grand ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The oath of office was administered to the new governor by Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha.

The ceremony was graced by First Lady Smt. Ranee Deka Kakoty.

Following the swearing-in, Governor Deka was congratulated by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, and Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh with bouquets. Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

The ceremony commenced and concluded with the National Anthem performed by the Ceremonial Police Band, and the State Song was also played. Governor Deka was given a Guard of Honour post-ceremony.

Ramen Deka, the newly-sworn-in Governor of Chhattisgarh, was born on March 1, 1954, in Sualkuchi, Kamrup district, Assam. He is the son of late Surendra Nath Deka and late Champabati Deka. He is married to Smt. Ranee Deka Kakoty, and has two children. Deka earned his BA degree in Philosophy and Economics from Pragjyotish College, Guwahati University, Assam.

A veteran politician, Ramen Deka has been active in politics since 1977. He was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as the state president of the Assam BJP in 2006. Most recently, he held the position of Vice-Chairman of the Innovation and Transformation Commission of Assam (of Cabinet Minister Rank) from August 2021 until July 29, 2024.

Deka has served as a Member of Parliament twice. He was first elected in 2009 from the Mangaldoi constituency of Assam for the 15th Lok Sabha, and was a member in several parliamentary committees, including the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Subordinate Legislation and Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House. He also served as a member of India-Bhutan Parliamentary Friendship Group. He was re-elected in 2014 for the 16th Lok Sabha and during this period, he was also part of the panel of chairpersons in the Lok Sabha.

In his second term, Deka undertook several responsibilities. He served as a member of the Estimates Committee, the Advisory Committee, and the Ministry of External Affairs and Overseas Indian Affairs Member. He was also a member of the Central Advisory Committee under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana’, the Indo-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Tea Board. Besides, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, the General Purposes Committee, Sub-Committee-II of the Committee on Estimates, and the Standing Committee on External Affairs. Ramen Deka took the oath of office as the Governor of Chhattisgarh on July 31, 2024, marking a new chapter in his political career.