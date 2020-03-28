The popular teleserial Ramayana would be telecast on DD National from Saturday. The announcement has been made by the Union Information & Broadcast minister Prakash Javedkar on demand of Meerut MP Rajendra Aggarwal.

The decision regarding the telecast of Ramayana was announced by the I &B Minister Prakash Javedkar via tweet in which he said that Ramayana would be telecast on DD national from Saturday at 9 am with a repeat telecast at 9 pm.

The decision came followed by the request of BJP MP from Meerut Rajendra Aggarwal that he had raised before the I &B minister through a letter written on Wednesday.

Aggarwal said that he wrote in his letter to Javedkar that serials like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Chanakya should be telecast during the lockdown period as they would engage the people in view of their all-time popularity among all ages.

Thanking the Minister for reacting on his demand promptly the MP said that the serial on epics and personalities like Chanakya is still very popular hence People love to view them repeatedly . Now since people are facing a lockdown which would continue for about three weeks the telecast of these serials would be a better option for them to pass their time in the home confinement during the lockdown.

Also, it is a Navatra time and people will like telecast of watch the mythological serials and utilise their time especially when there are no keertan, Jagran and Mata ki Chowki happening this time due to the lockdown due to Corona .

The MP also has another viewpoint supporting the relay of Ramayana as he says that now all children and youngsters are also staying at homes with their elders. Therefore they will also get a chance to know deep about the characters of Ramayana by watching it on TV and have better interpretations by their parents and grandparents which otherwise is not possible with the changing times.

Apart from this, the MP has been co-coordinating with authorities for providing all kinds of relief essential commodities to people during the lockdown, he said adding that he has forwarded his request to release the second instalment of Rs 2.5 crore to MPs so that they could utilise the amount helping people at this time of crisis.

The MP also has appealed people to report the cases of fever to health authorities instead of hiding the patients.