Ramakrishna Mission launches digital platform to counter fake information

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission here have launched a digital platform https://publications.rkmm.org for the public to access authentic information about lives and teachings of Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada and Swami Vivekananda free of cost.

The searchable online collection features books, magazines, souvenirs, inspiring quotes, fact checking resources, movies, videos and photos.

The platform has been launched in the wake of fake news about Sri Ramarksiha and Swami Vivekananda in circulation on social and print media. Social media has exacerbated this issue to the point where it has become quite challenging for ordinary people to distinguish between the real and fake information about the icons.

Earlier, a fake story about Swamiji’s original voice gained traction in social media. Recently, another fake news in social media stated that Swamiji first met Sri Ramakrishna at Kamarpukur. In many cases, photos of Swamiji are photoshopped, particularly the one where little Narendranath is found sitting on mother Bhubaneshwari’s lap.

The digital platform will be of immense help to those carrying out research or writing articles on the lives and work of the Holy Trio. A press release on the matter has been issued by Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission.