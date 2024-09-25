Ram Temple’s annual income reaches level of Vaishno Devi and Shirdi Sai temples

Just eight months after its consecration, the annual earnings of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya rose to be on par with the country’s prestigious temples of Vaishnodavi and Shirdi, and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In the last financial year, Ram Lalla received donations of Rs 363 crore through various means and with the addition of the interest on the money received the annual income of the temple has reached Rs 400 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, after the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of it on November 9, 2019. From the day the Bhoomi Pujan commenced for the construction of the Ram Temple, funds started pouring in from the devotees of Lord Ram.

In the last five years, Ram Lalla received donations worth Rs 55 billion through various sources including 13 quintals of silver and 20 kg of gold. Ram Lalla receives donations in cash, online, cheques, and RTGS. Besides, the deity started receiving foreign donations. The temple received foreign donations worth about Rs 15 crore in the last year.

Trustee of the Ram Temple Dr. Anil Mishra said here on Wednesday that devotees offer donations to Ram Lalla at the donation counter located at the Ram Janmabhoomi Seva Kendra. Apart from this, donation counters have been opened on the Darshan Path. Donations are taken at the trust office located in the temple located at Ram Kachari. Devotees make offerings in the donation box of Ram lalla in the temple premises.

Apart from these, devotees also pay their respects through online mediums. All the facilities in Ram Mandir are free of cost as no charges are levied for any facility.

As per the records, among major temples of the country, Tirupati Venkateswara Temple of Andhra Pradesh is in the forefront as far as the annual income is concerned. The annual income of the temple is around Rs 1,600 crore. Apart from donations, these are other sources of income.

After this, the annual income of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala is around Rs 700 crore. At present, the annual income of Ram Mandir has reached a level equal to that of Vaishno Devi, Shirdi Sai Temple in a few years whereas the decades-old Akshardham, Somnath, and Jagannath temples lagged behind in earnings.