Rajnath urges youth to align aspirations with India’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision by 2047

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the convocation ceremony at IIMT University in Meerut,called on the youth to tap into their potential and align their aspirations with India’s national goal of becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

In his address, he emphasized the pivotal role young minds will play in shaping India’s future and highlighted how their dreams, commitment, and ideas will contribute to India’s global identity. He stressed that the strength of a nation lies in the knowledge, skills, and determination of its youth.

Referring to the saying “Every age has its own heroes,” Singh described the youth as the future heroes of the nation. He applauded their optimism, which he believes is key to identifying opportunities even in the face of challenges.

The minister also pointed out India’s growing stature on the global stage, noting, “Today, when India speaks, the whole world listens.” He underscored the nation’s progress in becoming a secure, self-reliant power, capable of producing cutting-edge defence equipment domestically and exporting it globally. Additionally, he highlighted India’s position as the third-largest startup hub, with over 100 unicorns contributing to the country’s booming innovation and entrepreneurship sector.

The Defence Minister encouraged students to make the most of the environment of opportunity fostered by the government’s initiatives, emphasizing the importance of three guiding principles in overcoming life’s challenges: faith in God, confidence in one’s own abilities, and hope for the best outcomes.

He further elaborated, “Today, India is establishing itself as one of the strongest nations. If you have an idea and a skill set, and are prepared to work hard, there will be no shortage of opportunities or resources.” He explained that the qualities of innovation, dynamism, and transformative ability distinguish leaders from followers.

While concluding his address, he urged students to remain connected to the nation’s history, culture, and values, asserting that these can provide valuable lessons during difficult times. “When you move beyond individual achievements and think about social betterment, you accomplish something that ensures you are remembered for a lifetime,” he added.