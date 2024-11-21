Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks during ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting

Defence Minister RajathanSingh held bilateral meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin, South Korean Minister of National Defence Kim Yong Hyun, Australian Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy, and New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins during the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

In his meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Singh highlighted the significant potential for growth in co-production and co-development between the defence manufacturing ecosystems of both nations.

He extended an invitation for South Korean companies to invest in India’s defence corridors. Both leaders agreed that bilateral defence cooperation was progressing positively and emphasized the importance of strong ties in addressing shared security challenges.

With Australia, India finalized an arrangement on Air-to-Air refuelling, a significant step in strengthening interoperability between the two nations’ air forces and deepening their defence relationship.

During his discussion with New Zealand’s Judith Collins, Singh emphasized the shared democratic values, institutional commonalities, and cultural ties between the two nations, including their love for cricket, mountaineering, and hockey.

He called for the swift finalization of a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) to further expand the growing defence ties, which include regular exchanges and naval visits. Singh also highlighted the capabilities of India’s robust shipbuilding industry, with both sides agreeing to explore enhanced cooperation in this sector.