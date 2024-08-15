Rajnath Singh hoists national flag; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi arrive at Red Fort ahead of PM’s address

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebration at the iconic Red Fort in the National Capital.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11th address to the nation, cabinet ministers and several dignitaries reached the Red Fort in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, NSA Ajit Doval, and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya among others, arrived at Red Fort to attend the celebration of 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting the national flag and will also deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the monument.

Red Fort has been decorated with flowers in the colour of the national flag, with preparations going on in full swing.

Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chirag Paswan and Bhupender Yadav have also arrived at the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations.

The Indian Olympic contingent will also be attending the Independence Day celebrations today. at Red Fort.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I extend my best wishes to all the citizens on this Independence Day. Freedom wasn’t given to us on a silver platter by the Britishers, thousands of revolutionaries have sacrificed their lives for it. Many have survived their lives and spent their youths in the jail of Andaman & Nicobar… I bow to all those freedom fighters. We resolve that we need to live for the country and let’s take the resolution for Vikasit Bharat by 2047, that is the vision of PM Narendra Modi.”

From Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation’s capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.

On this big and significant day, one can see the national flag being sold in every shop and even on the roads. From things to clothes, carrying the three colours–saffron, white and green–is dominating the markets everywhere across the country.

Embracing the Tiranga is not just about honouring our past but also about committing to the values of justice, equality, and progress that it represents. It is a beacon of hope and a source of immense pride for every Indian, inspiring us to strive for a brighter and more inclusive future.

This year, the theme for Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

With the aim of increasing ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These people from different walks of life, categorised as youth, tribal communities, farmers, women and other special guests, have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes and initiatives.

Students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, and volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and the National Service Scheme under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ will attend the event. The guests also include tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas members, and tribal entrepreneurs funded by the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and representatives of Farmers Producing Organisations.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Anganwadi workers; elected women representatives; beneficiaries of the Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi & Drone Didi initiatives and the Sakhi Kendra scheme; and workers of the Child Welfare Committee & District Child Protection Units will also witness the ceremony.

One guest from each block of the Aspirational Blocks Programme; workers of the Border Roads Organisation; students from the PRERANA School programme; and sarpanches of Gram Panchayats that achieved saturation in priority sector schemes will also attend the event.

Nearly 2,000 people from various states and union territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony. Three thousand (3,000) winners of different online competitions, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, will also be part of the celebrations.

A total of 2,000 boy and girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will participate in the celebrations. These cadets will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart. They will be forming the ‘My Bharat’ logo with customised tricolour kits. A total of 500 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will also take part.