Rajnath Singh exhorts corporate sector to contribute generously for well-being of ex-servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to the corporate sector to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) and ensure the well-being of the brave soldiers who spend their lives safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He was addressing the corporate heads during the AFFDF Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave organised by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Expressing gratitude to the retired and serving Armed Forces personnel for their unmatched valour and sacrifice, Singh asserted that it is the collective responsibility of the entire nation to ensure the welfare of the soldiers and their families.

He stated that the soldiers fulfil their duties in difficult circumstances and deal with challenges with courage and promptness.

The Defence Minister described the heads of businesses, industries and the corporate sector as wealth creators who contribute to the economy and ensure the prosperity and security of the nation.

“The country’s prosperity and security also depend on the wealth creators… You also do distribution of this wealth created… This distribution is in the form of payment, profit, or taxes, or for the welfare of society through CSR grants… It is the responsibility of any country to look after the soldiers who protect the nation.”

He urged the corporate sector to share the created wealth or profit with other people in society, especially the Armed Forces personnel, beyond their tax paying obligations. He emphasised that voluntary contributions hold more importance than compulsory obligations.

“When the tax money reaches the soldiers, it is like a legal obligation. But, it is not the same with voluntary contributions. A soldier will feel attached to even Rs 5 given as voluntary contribution more than Rs 100 given as tax,” he said.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Vijoy Kumar Singh, other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and serving and retired Armed Forces personnel attended the conclave.

A number of initiatives have been taken by the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for the welfare of the ex-servicemen. Recently, the Medical Treatment Grant for the veterans/dependents was increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000, the Vocational Training Grant for Widows was enhanced to Rs 50,000 from Rs 20,000 and the Serious Diseases Grant was raised to Rs 1.50 lakh from 1.25 lakh, which is a continuous process.