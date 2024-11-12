Rajnath Singh calls for ‘Adaptive Defence’ to meet India’s evolving security challenges

At the Delhi Defence Dialogue organized by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday introduced the concept of “Adaptive Defence” as a necessary approach to safeguard national security in a rapidly changing threat landscape.

Emphasizing that defence must evolve beyond reactive measures, Singh described adaptive defence as an approach that focuses on anticipating potential threats and preparing proactively.

“Adaptive Defence is about more than responding to past events; it involves preparing for what could happen,” Singh stated.

Advertisement

He stressed the importance of situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, and the integration of advanced technologies. “Adaptive Defence must become the core of our strategic planning and operational tactics,” he added.

Singh outlined India’s evolving security challenges, from traditional border conflicts to cyber threats, terrorism, and hybrid warfare.

He highlighted the government’s recent steps to build a robust, adaptive defence structure, such as establishing the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, enhancing joint capabilities among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and strengthening international defence partnerships.

The Defence Minister also warned of the growing threat of psychological and information warfare in the digital age, emphasizing the need for adaptive strategies to counter misinformation and secure national interests. He underscored that this approach is essential to not only protect borders but also ensure the nation’s future security.