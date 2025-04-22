SC agrees to hear plea against Nishikant Dubey’s remarks against CJI, judiciary

In more trouble for BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week a plea against his controversial remarks against the apex court and the Chief Justice of India.

The plea was filed by advocate Narendra Mishra before a bench of Justice B R Gavai and A G Masih. It stated that he has written letters to the Attorney General and Solicitor General demanding the initiation of contempt proceedings against the BJP leader, but no action was taken by them.

It said following the MP’s remarks against CJI Sanjeev Khanna, the Supreme Court was targeted by a section of social media users who used derogatory tag phrases for the court.

In his plea, advocate Mishra demanded the removal of the social media posts contemptuous towards the judiciary. “These statements are false, reckless, and malicious, and they amount to criminal contempt,” he said in his petition.

He alleged that Dubey, an elected Member of Parliament from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has shown gross disregard for the top court. The BJP leader, the advocate alleged in his plea, attempted to incite public distrust against the Supreme Court.

“His remark that the Supreme Court is ‘inciting religious wars’ for agreeing to hear petitions, including those challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amounts to a direct interference in the administration of justice, and falsely portrays constitutional scrutiny as political interference,” the petition stated.

Asserting that the remarks cannot be brushed aside as mere political commentary, Mishra urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance and initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Dubey.

“They are a deliberate attempt to intimidate the judiciary, incite public disorder, and delegitimise the institution entrusted with protecting the Constitution,” the lawyer added.

What Dubey had said?

Referring to the violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, the BJP leader had accused CJI Sanjiv Khanna of inciting civil wars in the country. “Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country,” he told a news agency.

He did not stop there and went a step ahead, accusing the Supreme Court of taking the country towards “anarchy”.

“How can you give direction to the appointing authority? The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that, Parliament?… How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to take a decision within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this,” Dubey added.