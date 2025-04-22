India stakes claim to top leadership position at International Telecom Union

India has nominated M Revathi, Joint Wireless Advisor at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as its candidate for Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This marks India’s most significant bid in decades to influence global radio spectrum governance.

A specialised UN agency based in Geneva, the ITU ensures that the world’s communication systems work safely, securely, and fairly together.

The Radiocommunication Bureau of the ITU regulates the global radio frequencies and satellite orbits—crucial for 5G, 6G, space broadband, disaster response, managing these finite resources. As Director, Ms. Revathi would play a central role in shaping next-gen radiocommunication standards and ensuring equitable spectrum access.

An official release said her candidacy reflects India’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and its push for inclusive digital growth, particularly benefiting developing nations. If elected, she would become the first woman and the first representative from ITU Regions E (Asia/Australasia) and D (Africa) to lead the Bureau—representing more than half the world’s population.

With nearly 30 years of experience in spectrum and satellite orbit management, Ms. Revathi is widely recognised for pioneering regulatory innovations. She currently serves on the ITU’s Radio Regulations Board, advocating global equity in spectrum use.

India’s leadership in global telecom was also underscored by its successful hosting of the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) in Oct 2024 in New Delhi, attended by the highest ever 3,700 delegates from 150+ countries. The adoption of eight landmark Resolutions at WTSA 2024 highlights India’s growing role in shaping the digital future.

The ITU is the United Nations specialised agency for digital technologies (ICTs). The Organisation is made up of a membership of 194 Member States and more than 1000 companies, universities and international and regional organizations.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and with regional offices on every continent, ITU is the oldest agency in the UN family – connecting the world since the dawn of the telegraph in 1865.