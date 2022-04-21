Rajnath Singh appreciates Indian Army for selfless, unflinching service to nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appreciated the Indian Army for its selfless and unflinching service to the nation and its relentless efforts toward modernisation through indigenisation.

Singh addressed the senior leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by a brief on the “Modernisation through Indigenisation” plans of the Indian Army. While addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference in South Block, New Delhi today, the Defence Minister also exhorted the military leadership to prepare for every possible challenge in future, including the challenge of unconventional and asymmetric warfare.

“Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh addressed the senior leadership of the Indian Army during the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference. He appreciated the Indian Army for selfless and unflinching service to the Nation and its relentless efforts towards modernisation through indigenisation,” the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Singh also complimented the Indian Army for its operational preparedness and capabilities.

The Defence Minister reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country.

He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for.

Singh also remarked “The Army is present in every domain from Security, HADR, and Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of Indian Army is very important in Nation-building as also in the overall national development”.

He reiterated his happiness to be present at the Army Commander’s conference and complimented the Army leadership for successfully taking ahead of the ‘Defence and Security’ vision of the nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also complimented the Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on having successfully led the Army in the last two and half years of his tenure as COAS, Indian Army.

The Union Minister stressed the present complex world situation which affects everyone globally.

“Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies,” he said.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, the Defence Minister expressed full confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation, is the way forward.

Expressing his gratitude, he remarked, “It is our ‘Whole of Government’ approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity”.

He further complimented the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which has led to the quantum improvement of road communication in the borders both Western and Northern, while working under difficult conditions.

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism, however, the proxy war by the adversary continues.

“I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue,” he added.

The Defence Minister complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first-hand during his visits to forward areas.

He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland.

He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies.

Singh complimented the Armed Forces for the recent evacuation of Indian Nationals from Ukraine in ‘Operation Ganga’.