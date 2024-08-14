Rajnath reviews security situation in J & K with top officials

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with top officials to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the recent escalation in terror-related incidents there.

It is learnt that the meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and heads of various security agencies.

The meeting, which came ahead of the Independence Day on Thursday, discussed steps to deal with any situation.

Security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day to ensure public safety. At least two soldiers and a civilian were killed during a gunfight between terrorists and the security forces in Anantnag on August 10.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told Parliament recently that 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year in Jammu and Kashmir.