Rajnath releases third list of defence equipment to be indigenised

With a view to give a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in the defence sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today released the third positive indigenisation list of 101 items which lays special focus on equipment/systems, which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five years.

These weapons and platforms are planned to be indigenised progressively with effect from December 2022 to December 2027. These 101 items will, henceforth, be procured from local sources as per provisions of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

The first list (101) and the second list (108) were promulgated on 21 August 2020 and 31 May 2021 respectively.

Import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special emphasis. ”The spirit behind issuing these three lists comprising 310 defence equipment, slated to be manufactured locally, reflects the growing confidence of the government in the capabilities of the domestic industry that they can supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the armed forces,” the Defence Ministry said.

It is likely to stimulate the potential of indigenous Research & Development (R&D) by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities. It will provide ample opportunities to the domestic industry for understanding the trends and future needs of the Armed Forces.

The third list comprises highly complex Systems, Sensors, Weapons and Ammunitions like Light Weight Tanks, Mounted Arty Gun Systems (155mmX 52Cal), Guided Extended Range (GER) Rocket for PINAKA MLRS, Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH), Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV), MF STAR (Radar For Ships), Medium-Range Anti-Ship Missile (Naval Variant), Advance Light Weight Torpedo (Ship Launch), High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MALE UAV), Anti-Radiation Missiles, Loitering Munitions.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Rajnath described the third list as a symbol of 360-degree efforts being made by the government to achieve the Prime Minister’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’vision. He exuded confidence that this new list will prove to be crucial in the development of the domestic industry and take the research & development and manufacturing capacity of the country to a higher level.

This third positive indigenisation list has been prepared after in-depth consultations with all stakeholders, such as the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Defence Production (DDP), and Service Headquarters (SHQs) and the private industry.

Rajnath Singh assured that like the two previous lists, the time limit given in the third list will also be adhered to. He said his ministry and the Service headquarters will take all necessary steps, including handholding of the industry, reiterating the Government’s endeavour to create an ecosystem that ensures self-reliance in defence manufacturing and encourages exports.

The DRDO, too, pitched in to strengthen local manufacturing by signing 30 Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with 25 industries.