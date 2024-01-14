Rajnath recalls humanitarian treatment meted out to Pak PoWs by India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described India’s treatment of 90,000 Pakistani soldiers, who surrendered in the 1971 war, as one of the golden chapters of humanity.

”We, Indians, not only respect our own soldiers, but also those of other countries. In the 1971 war, more than 90,000 soldiers of Pakistan surrendered to India. We could have treated them in any way we wanted; but such is our culture and tradition that we adopted a completely humanitarian attitude and sent them back to their country with full respect. Such treatment to enemy soldiers is one of the golden chapters of humanity,” he said.

Mr Singh said the bravery of Indian soldiers who fought in the First and Second World Wars is also remembered with respect across the globe.

He was addressing a ”Veterans’ Rally” at the Air Force Station, Kanpur on the occasion of the eighth Armed Forces Veterans’ Day which is being celebrated across the country to pay respects to the ex-servicemen for their selfless duty and sacrifices and reinforce solidarity towards the next of kin of these bravehearts. Wreath-laying ceremonies and veterans’ rallies are being organised in Srinagar, Pathankot, Delhi, Kanpur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Mumbai, Secunderabad, Kochi and several other places to mark the day.

The defence minister hailed the Indian troops for their selfless service to the nation and ensuring the safety and security of borders. “Our soldiers rise above family, caste and creed and only think about the nation. They effectively carry out their duties as they know for a fact that if the nation is secure, everything is safe. This gives them the moral strength to face every challenge,” he added. He emphasised that the veterans hold a special place in the heart of every Indian.

He reasserted the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Defence towards the welfare of ex-servicemen, stating that from implementing the One Rank One Pension scheme to providing health care and re-employment, the government has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure their well-being.

Mr Singh added that while the government is making more efforts as the nation is progressing, it is also a collective responsibility of the people to treat the soldiers and their dependents as their own family and ensure that they always stand with them. He appealed to the people to further strengthen their will to honour the retired as well as the serving soldiers.