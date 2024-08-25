Rajnath invites American defence companies to set up manufacturing units in India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underlined the various emerging co-development and co-production opportunities in the defence sector in India due to the progressive reforms undertaken by the Modi government.

He invited foreign original equipment manufacturers, including from the United States, to set up manufacturing units in India, develop joint ventures and also to make India their alternate export base.

The defence minister was interacting with the senior leadership of US defence companies in Washington last night. He said the planned co-production of GE 414 aero-engines in India shall be a significant milestone in India-US bilateral relations.

Mr Singh highlighted that ‘Partnership’ and ‘Joint Efforts’ are the two keywords that differentiate India’s defence industry partnership with other nations.

The event saw the attendance of senior leadership from prominent US defence and technology companies such as Boeing, GE, General Atomics, General Dynamics Land Systems, L3 Harris, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Rolls Royce, and ThayerMahan.

In addition, few Indian companies such as ideaForge, Tata Sons and Tsecond, along with senior leaders from The Cohen Group attended the interaction with the defence minister. During the interaction, the business leaders briefly outlined their ongoing projects and future plans for India, and provided valuable feedback.

The defence minister’s meeting with US defence companies came a day after the US approved a possible foreign military sale of anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys and related equipment to India at an estimated cost of USD 52.8 million for the multi-mission MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.

During the course of his four-day visit to the US, Mr Singh had significant meetings with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other key officials during which the two sides deliberated on the evolving geopolitical situation and the ongoing defence industrial collaboration between the two countries.