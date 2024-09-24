Rajnath emphasises importance of ultra-modern technology on maritime borders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday underlined the importance of ultra-modern technology on maritime borders, saying it acts as a force multiplier to further strengthen the country’s security system.

Sharing his vision of making the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) one of the world’s strongest coastguards, he emphasised the need to move forward from being human-oriented to a technology-oriented force to deal with conventional as well as emerging threats in today’s unpredictable times.

Mr Singh was inaugurating the three-day 41st edition of the ICG Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi. This apex annual gathering serves as a vital forum for ICG Senior Commanders to engage in meaningful discussions on pressing strategic, operational, and administrative matters, all framed against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical landscapes and the complexities of maritime security. The conference plays a crucial role in shaping the future course of the ICG.

The minister said, “The world is going through a phase of technological revolution. In this era of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology and drones, the field of security is witnessing significant changes. Given the current geopolitical situation, maritime threats will increase in the future. We need to be alert and ready. The importance of manpower will always remain, but the world should know us as a technology-oriented Coast Guard.”

He stressed the benefits of incorporating the latest technology while exhorting the Commanders to remain wary of its negative side. He termed technology as a double-edged sword and called upon ICG to be proactive, vigilant and prepared to tackle the potential challenges.

Mr Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to modernise and bolster the Armed Forces and ICG with indigenous platforms and equipment. On the efforts being made to attain ‘Aatmanirbharta’, he stated that 31 ships for ICG worth more than Rs 4,000 crore, are being built by Indian shipyards.

He also highlighted the approvals accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council to enhance the capabilities of ICG, which include procurement of Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft, Software Defined Radios, Interceptor Boats, Dornier aircraft and Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels.

Asserting that the three Services are evolving themselves with changing times, Mr Singh urged the ICG to continue improving itself, creating a unique identity, gaining expertise in its domain, and moving forward with renewed vigour.