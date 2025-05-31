Rajiv Krishna appointed new DGP of Uttar Pradesh

After waiting until the last moment for an extension for incumbent DGP Prashant Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed 1991-batch IPS officer Rajiv Krishna as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

Rajiv Krishna replaces Prashant Kumar, who retired today.

At present, Krishna is serving as the Director General, Vigilance, and Chairman of the Police Recruitment Board.

With this appointment, Rajiv Krishna becomes the fifth acting DGP in Uttar Pradesh.

For the past few days, there had been speculation across the state regarding whether Prashant Kumar would receive an extension. However, the Centre ultimately denied the extension.