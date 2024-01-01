‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar start-up Yojana’ in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to start ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Yojna, Phase (II) for setting up Solar Power Projects (SPPs) for the youth aged between 21 to 45 years in the state.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held here on Monday, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Besides generating employment for the youth, this would also help in achieving the ‘clean energy’ initiatives of the state government.

The Chief Minister said: “The scheme focuses on the installation of SPPs with capacities ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW, thereby contributing substantially to the state’s renewable energy targets.”

“This will not only provide self-employment opportunities but will also stimulate economic growth amongst the youth in times to come,” he said.

Under the Scheme, the participants will receive ‘monthly income’ of around Rs 20,000 for 25 years for a 100 kW to be installed in three bighas of land, Rs 40,000 and Rs One lakh per month for the projects with a capacity of 200 kW and 500 kW, to be set up in five and ten bighas of land respectively.

The beneficiary of the scheme will have to pay just 10 percent of the amount as security deposit whereas the government will facilitate 70 percent bank loan, besides the 30 percent equity.

The Cabinet also approved to start ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ from 8th January, 2024 all over the state, during which interaction with beneficiaries of Government schemes will be held at clusters of villages till 12th February, 2024.