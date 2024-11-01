Rajesh K. Singh takes charge as Defence Secretary

Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, assumed the role of Defence Secretary at South Block here on Friday. Previously, he served as the Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-designate). In his first act, Singh paid tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. “The nation will forever honor the bravery and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers, whose dedication inspires us to strive for a safe and prosperous India,” he stated.

Over his career, he has held numerous key roles, including Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, as well as Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

Singh’s distinguished experience spans various central government departments, with past roles as Director of Works and Urban Transport in the Ministry of Urban Development, Commissioner of Lands at the DDA, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary at the Department of Agriculture, and Chief Vigilance Officer of the Food Corporation of India. Within the Kerala state government, he also served as Secretary of Urban Development and, more recently, as Finance Secretary.

