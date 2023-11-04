Raje rubbishes ‘retirement’ claims, files nomination from Jhalawar

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday dismissed media reports of her “retirement” from public life as she filed her nomination from Jhalawar constituency for the upcoming state polls.

Speculations on Raje’s retirement grew following her remarks during a rally addressed by her son, Dushyant Singh, who represents Jhalawar-Baran in the Lok Sabha. She said that she felt she could retire now.

Speaking at the public meeting in Jhalawar, where her son was also present, Raje said on Friday, “After listening to my son, I feel that I should retire as you all have trained him so well that I don’t need to keep pushing him.”

“All the MLAs are here and I feel that there’s no need to keep an eye on them as they will do the work for the people on their own. This is Jhalawar,” she said.

Raje, however, maintained that what she said on Friday was a matter between the family of Jhalawar and the people. “You guys (media) have a tendency to blow things out of proportion,” she said.

“What I said yesterday was about my son Dushyant Singh’s achievements. It was a mother’s pride along with the family of Jhalawar district. We all complimented the son of the family,” she said.

“Now I am returning after filing the nomination and please do not keep my retirement words in your mind anymore,” she told the media.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25.

Over the past several months, there has been speculation about the role of the five-time MP and four-term MLA if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the election.

The counting of votes for the polls to the 200-member assembly will take place on December 3.