Nine youths returning from wedding, killed in road accident in Raj’s Jhalawar district

Nine people, mostly youths, were killed and one was injured when the van in which they were traveling collided with a heavy vehicle near Aklera town in Jhalawar district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Seven of the deceased belonged to Aklera alone, and one each from Jhalawar and Baran districts, Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar told The Statesman when contacted.

The horrific road accident took place near Pachola on Bhopal road at 3 am in Aklera police station area of Jhalawar district, the SP said.

The youth traveling in the van were crushed by the dumper. At the time of the accident, there were 10 youths traveling in the van, who were returning from a wedding ceremony from Machalpur in Madhya Pradesh, she added.

When seven funeral pyres arose simultaneously, there was hue and cry on the streets of Aklera. Shopkeepers closed their establishments during the funeral procession as they all had known each other.

Hundreds of people from nearby areas joined the funeral procession.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Kumar (24), Rohit (16), Hemraj (33), Sonu (22), Deepak (24), Ravi Shankar (25) and Rohit, 22, son Jagdish Bagri. Two bodies were yet to be identified, according to Aklera police station.