‘They tore her clothes…’: Father of Rajasthan woman ‘paraded naked’ narrates horror

The father of Rajasthan woman, who was paraded naked by her husband for allegedly having an affair with another man, has narrated the horror his daughter went through. The father said that the incident took place on Thursday and his husband was the main accused.

Narrating the incident, her father said, “…they tore her clothes and later came to drop her home around 11 pm in the night. There four to five people. I don’t know their name. Her husband is the main accused.”

In a shocking incident, the woman from a tribal community was stripped naked and then parade through the village by her husband and in-laws in Dhariwad village of Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district. According to the police, the woman was allegedly having an affair with another man.

The accused kidnapped the victim and took her to his village on Thursday. She was later beaten black and blue before being stripped. A purported video of the incident was shared by BJP leader and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In the video, the accused is seen tearing the woman’s clothes.

The incident has sparked a massive outrage with the Opposition BJP blaming the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan for the increasing women atrocities in the state. BJP national president JP Nadda, who is in Rajasthan to attend his party’s “Parivartan Sankalp Yatra” said that the state government is busy dealing with internal party rifts thus the issue of women safety is being completely ignored.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje also asked the Chief Minister why such incidents are taking place in the state. “Why can’t your government hear the screams of daughters of Rajasthan,” she asked CM Gehlot.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan chief minister has assured fast-track trial of the case and police have arrested 12 persons, including main accused identified as Kanha. CM Gehlot is also likely to visit Pratapgarh to meet the victim.