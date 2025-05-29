Rajasthan to launch major women’s welfare initiatives on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary

Marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Rajasthan Government will expand several women empowerment schemes, including the launch of all-women “Kalika Patrol Units” and direct bank transfers (DBT) of benefits under various welfare programmes, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced.

Addressing officials at a high-level meeting on Wednesday evening, CM Sharma said the tri-centenary celebrations of the revered Maratha queen of the erstwhile Indore princely state would be observed in a grand manner.

A state-level function will be held in Jaipur on Saturday, with BJP President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda as the Chief Guest. CM Sharma will also attend the ceremony.

As part of the celebrations, 150 additional Kalika Patrol Units will be flagged off. These all-women units are specifically deployed around schools, colleges, shopping centres, and other high-footfall areas to enhance safety and protection for women, girls, and children.

Each unit comprises four women personnel. Initially announced in the state budget, 250 units have already been deployed. The government plans to scale up the number to 500 in total.

In addition to the Kalika Units, benefits will be provided through direct bank transfers to 32,755 girls under the Lado Protsahan scheme; 16,000 girls will receive Pre-Matric SC student scholarships; 152 girls will benefit from the Safai Kamgar Pre-Matric Scholarship, and 30,000 girls will receive reimbursement under the Distant Girls’ Education scheme.

Moreover, 2,000 girl students will be awarded scooters under the Kali Bai Bhil Meritorious Girl Student scheme.