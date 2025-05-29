Rajasthan to develop Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit: CM

The Rajasthan government is developing a Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit to showcase and promote the glorious legacy of Mewar and its legendary ruler, Maharana Pratap, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the Pratap Jayanti celebrations in Bhupalsagar after unveiling statues of Maharana Pratap, Panna Dhai, and Rana Punja, Sharma said, “Mewar is renowned across the world as the land of valour, devotion, and sacrifice. Maharana Pratap has always been a symbol of inspiration—not just for the people of Rajputana (Rajasthan), but for the entire nation.”

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting the heroic legacy of the great Rajput warrior, the Chief Minister said the state government has undertaken the initiative to develop a dedicated tourist circuit. “The inspiring life and struggles of Maharana Pratap must be preserved and propagated globally,” he added.

Advertisement

Under the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit project, key historical locations associated with his life and family will be included.

These include Devar (site of a major battle between Maharana Pratap and Emperor Akbar), Gogunda (the venue of Pratap’s coronation), Haldighati (site of the legendary battle between Maharana Pratap and the Mughal army), Chawand (Pratap’s place of residence and memorial),

Kumbhalgarh (his birthplace), and

Udaipur, founded by his father, Maharana Udai Singh II.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of Maharana Pratap Sports University, which will offer training and certification for sports coaches and experts, thereby boosting the state’s contribution to Indian sports.