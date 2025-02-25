Rajasthan Speaker Devnani breaks down over assembly impasse

Upset with the prevailing impasse over satirical reference to late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the Rajasthan state assembly since Friday, Speaker Vasudev Devnani broke down on a couple of occasions.

Sharing his feelings over the course of events in the House and his efforts to resolve the situation, Devnani repeatedly became emotional describing his efforts with a choked voice. At least on two occasions he was seen in tears.

The Speaker said, “I have maintained impartiality, never acted in a partial way against anyone. I made all possible efforts for the resolution of the impasse. However, the Opposition Congress members did not keep their word on points (agreed for at the chamber meetings).

“I am hurt by the (quality and level) of the language used in the House for the Chair on Monday, those who uses such language indeed don’t deserve to remain (member) in the assembly. I am not in the Chair for being addressed by such language,” he said.

The Speaker then delivered a ruling, “Any member who climbs the Dias and reaches up to the Speaker’s chair would be deemed suspended automatically”.

There will be no need, henceforth, of moving motion in the House against such a member or members, Devnani categorically stated.

The Speaker’s statement left the members in the House dumbfounded. Many of them re-affirmed respect for the Chair and solidarity with the Speaker.

Some members also demanded termination of the membership of Govind Singh Dotasara (Congress) who climbed up the Dias and allegedly used offensive language for the Chair.

After the Speaker’s speech, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and some other ministers met Devnani in his Chamber. The chief minister also held a long discussion with the Speaker.