Rajasthan signs 507 MoUs worth over Rs 28,050 crore to boost education, sports infrastructure

A total of 507 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), aimed at advancing innovative projects and strengthening infrastructure in the education and sports sectors, were signed here on Wednesday, amounting to a combined investment of Rs 28,050.62 crore.

The MoUs were formalized at the Rising Rajasthan Education Pre-Summit 2024 in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar, and Industries, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, along with high-ranking government officials, were also present at the event.

This major investment meet saw the signing of 425 MoUs focused on higher and technical education projects, representing an investment of Rs 23,050.87 crore.

Additionally, 61 MoUs related to school education with investments totaling Rs 2,043.75 crore, 12 projects in Sanskrit education requiring Rs 105 crore, four projects in Youth Affairs and Sports worth Rs 2,000 crore, and five projects under the Skill and Entrepreneurship Department involving Rs 30 crore were also signed.